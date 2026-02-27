Jim Carrey accepted an Honorary César Award

While his french was not perfect, it was an endearing delivery and one that’s sure to be remembered.

At the 51st César Awards in Paris, Jim Carrey accepted an Honorary César and delivered his entire speech in French. Not half French or a few polite lines. The whole damn thing!

Held at L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, the ceremony felt less like a standard industry pat on the back and more like a deeply personal tribute.

Carrey was introduced by director Michel Gondry, a longtime creative ally, before stepping up to the mic and diving into a reflection on identity, ancestry and the strange poetry of finding yourself celebrated in a country your family once came from.

While his french was not perfect, it was an endearing delivery and one that’s sure to be remembered.

He traced distant family roots back to France, folded in stories about his late father and spoke about gratitude, creativity and the absurd miracle of being allowed to make people laugh for a living.

It was classic Carrey, playful but laced with something softer and more reflective than the rubber faced chaos of his 90s run.

In true form, he undercut the emotion with humour. After finishing, he joked about his “almost mediocre” French and admitted his tongue was exhausted.

The audience responded with a standing ovation that felt less polite and more genuinely moved. He also brought family onstage, thanking them in French and sharing the spotlight in a way that made the whole thing feel intimate rather than performative.

Carrey has largely stepped away from mainstream Hollywood in recent years, focusing on painting, philosophy and selective appearances.

On a night dedicated to cinema, one of its most unpredictable stars reminded everyone that sincerity still lands hardest. Even if it comes with an American accent.