Your March at Greaser Bar is coming in hot!

This March, prepare for the wildest nights of your life.

Rock, punk, folk and a mosh that’ll have you calling your Grandma to let her know you’re okay.

That’s what you’ve got in store for the BIGGEST March ever at Greaser!

If you’re keen, check what the heaviest bar has on offer next month right here.

WEDNESDAY 4 MARCH – F#CK YEAH WEDNESDAYS

We kick off your month with Red Velvet Rascal at 8pm, followed by THE funk-rock lords Kudos! The night finishes up with the local faves and BAFTA snubbed Timothee and the Chalamets.

THURSDAY 5 MARCH – WEEKEND WARM-UP

Keeping it chill leading up to the weekend, Daylight Vandal are headlining a stripped back show for Linkins 19th birthday at 10pm! Preceded by the iconic pop-rock trio Whitts End at 9pm, and Redline at 8pm.

FRIDAY 6 MARCH – PHILTER PRESENTS

Get ready, this is a big one! Deni opens up the mosh, followed by the experimental sounds of Overnight on Venus. Hatless hits the stage after, and Stuck on Silence keeps the sounds blasting! To end, Heatstroke and Redline take us through the night from 12am – 2am.

SATURDAY 7 MARCH

Holding our hand through the weekend, we’ve got Care! While the one-man blues-rock machine LR. Marsh follows up, and Adelaide’s The Shadow Ministers hop across the border to cap off your night. Late night bands from 12- 2am.

SUNDAY 8 MARCH

Look out for The Mess We’re In, coming to stir up the stage and get messy with the crowd.

WEDNESDAY 11 MARCH – F#CK YEAH WEDNESDAYS

Pump yourselves up for a night of alt-rock with the grunge groove sensations Chemical Prisoner at 8pm and Preloved Things at 9pm. Liasis takes over at 10pm with a wall-of-sound that’s sure to keep your ears ringing well into the early hours of the morning.

THURSDAY 12 MARCH – WEEKEND WARM-UP

For another weekend warm-up, Greaser’s bringing in the big guns. At 8pm Granzella will kick things off, 9pm we see Call the Mourning getting amped, with The Melancholiac taking over at 10pm to light up the room with their signature alt-rock sound.

FRIDAY 13 MARCH – PHILTER PRESENTS

On the spookiest of days, we’ve got a terrifying blend of alt-rock, funk, and blues coming from the equally scarily named, Munkey Town! Followed by an onslaught of loud sounds and good vibes from Redline, Ashtray Avenue, and winding it all up with Wishbone. All this just for your Friday night fright! Late night bands from 12am – 2am.

SATURDAY 14 MARCH

Just when you think it couldn’t possibly get better, Greaser drops one of their biggest nights of the month! We’re talking experimental emo/nu-metal three-piece Resin Gilbain, and emo-punk extraordinaires Atlas and the Attic. Then, the furthest thing from a night-time sleepy band: Nocturnal Syndrome and Palinola celebrating their single release! We end the night with another appearance from the hottest band in North Brisbane, Heatstroke, from 12am. Music until 2am.

SUNDAY 15 MARCH

Keep your Sunday open for Mister Man, a band that transcends genre. Then, we see Ashtray Avenue again for back-to-back nights (hardest working band in Brisbane?). Finishing up the night at 9pm with punk-rock legends Tomohung. Perfect for your Sunday sesh.

WEDNESDAY 18 MARCH – F#CK YEAH WEDNESDAYS

If you haven’t found anything that catches your eye yet, this is the one. Trust us. We’ll be pushing through the crowd at 8pm for Drain Pipe’s unique blend of brutal riffs and spacy shoegaze melancholy. With new-on-the-scene alt-rockers Slow Point taking charge right after, and four confused blokes bumbling around the stage playing the hardest riffs you’ve ever heard: Pleasantly Confused!

THURSDAY 19 MARCH – WEEKEND WARM-UP

Here we find ourselves confronted with a deep question: do we mosh, or do we hold up our lighters like a Grateful Dead concert? Mother Magnetic leads with their deep-fuzz stoner-rock at 8pm. Whilst Alien Skies hits the forefront at 9pm, and Mayan keeps the good times rolling from 10pm.

FRIDAY 20 MARCH – PHILTER PRESENTS

If you’re not ready to get loose yet, Muckified at 8pm will make sure you are. Then, Heatstroke drops in once more for a set you won’t forget at 9pm and at 10pm, fresh off their single ’21st Century Basic Bitch,’ Hyena Smyle brings you the grooves you never knew you needed. While Speira’s iconic hard rock will get you dancing at 11pm. To confirm: this’ll be another late-night dance-a-thon for you when Greaser presents an extra-long set from Whitts End from 12-2am.

SATURDAY 21 MARCH

It’s an indie night! On The Moss opens up with their unique mix-and-match blues, metal and jazz-influenced sound. Followed by The Chimpeltons bringing their must-see-to-be-believed chimp rock! After, funk-rock lords Kudos is back for more with Piss Off tying a neat bow on the night. Late night bands from 12-2am

SUNDAY 22 MARCH

Wind down your weekend with a little pop-punk from the Sunshine Coast’s best: Uphoria, and more to be announced! Bands kick off at 7pm.

WEDNESDAY 25 MARCH – F#CK YEAH WEDNESDAYS

Heading into the final week of March, instead of slowing down; Greaser speeds the hell up! We’ve got the dark and mysterious Amalo hitting the stage at 8pm. Following them is Blood Glutch turning up the noise from 9pm and we finish the night with the undisputed champ of Australian underground, Dre Demon at 10pm.

THURSDAY 26 MARCH – WEEKEND WARM-UP

We’ve got goosebumps already. Thursday the 26th sees the timely return of Heatstroke to warm you up (for the weekend, that is) at 8pm, with Until storming the stage at 9pm. At 10pm, Greaser reaches its peak with Zenith.

FRIDAY 27 MARCH – PHILTER PRESENTS

The last Friday of the month presents us a mixed bag of goodies. First up, Ya Boy Chippy gets the crowd roaring. Then, RnB/Pop sensation Bazl gets front and centre for a crowd that’ll already be frothing at the mouth. Back again, we find Whitts End making themselves at home on the stage for another banger set! Finally, Perth’s homegrown alt-hip-hop sensation Chatters keeps the beats pumping.

SATURDAY 28 MARCH – GARAGE PARTY

This is the one you’ve all been waiting for! Greaser’s famous garage party is back again for another month. This time around, they bring in The Full Creams with a sound as milky as their name. Following on, Table Manners show you how to behave! The Royals take the stage afterwards, with punk-nearly-thrash legends The Distained right after.

Begging for more? Greaser’s got you. Oceans for Sirius command the stage after The Distained, then we see a massive return from Speira. Finally, Necko and Forever on High show you exactly how to rock. It’ll be a whole day of non-stop good music, good vibes, and good drinks. Don’t miss it.

With DJs ’til late, you’ll wanna hit the heaviest bar in town!