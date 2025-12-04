The long wait ends? Clown vows Slipknot’s ‘Lost’ Album for 2026

After 15 years of delays, the band’s experimental side-project sees a new light.

For over a decade, Slipknot’s phantom limb has been Look Outside Your Window, a spectral album born in the shadows of 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone.’

Crafted by core members as a rule-free escape, its lone released ghost, ‘Til We Die,’ has haunted encores.

Promised, teased, and delayed, its journey has been a labyrinth of near-misses and conflicting schedules.

Now, percussionist Clown (Shaun Crahan) is staking a definitive claim: 2026 is the year.

In a recent Discord Q&A, he offered an apology for past delays and a weary promise: “Have faith. I promise.” Described as a psychedelic, Radiohead-esque departure bearing zero resemblance to Slipknot’s signature chaos, the album exists as a myth even to its creators.

As the band concurrently cooks new heavy material with new drummer Eloy Casagrandesl, Clown’s vow suggests the long wait for this lost, introspective chapter may finally be reaching its crescendo.