Slipknot sells catalogue in monumental $120 Million agreement

Go big or go home.

In a seismic deal that shakes the foundations of heavy metal, the iconic band Slipknot has sold a majority stake in its entire music catalogue to HarbourView Equity Partners.

The agreement, reportedly valued at a staggering $120 million, grants HarbourView both publishing and recorded music royalties from the band’s groundbreaking 25-year career.

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan heralded the partnership, signalling an aggressive expansion of the band’s brutal legacy, stating, “Only they want to go even bigger. Get ready.”

HarbourView CEO Sherrese Clarke praised Slipknot’s enduring cultural impact, a “testament to their influence” that aligns with the firm’s investing thesis.

This move, following HarbourView’s acquisitions from artists like Kelly Clarkson, marks a monumental financial and cultural chapter for the nine-masked pioneers as they look toward their next album.