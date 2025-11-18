Keith Urban’s ‘Pink Pony Club’ Cover at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Raises Eyebrows

What would Chappell think?

Under the gilded ceilings of Mar-a-Lago, Keith Urban’s guitar echoed with a curious choice.

The country superstar performed for Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private holiday fête, delivering an intimate set that included Bob Marley and, most strikingly, Chappell Roan’s queer anthem ‘Pink Pony Club.’

The performance, captured in social media clips, has since reverberated far beyond the resort’s walls, leaving fans and fellow artists scratching their heads.

While a realtor in attendance praised the “amazing people,” online commentators were swift to note the irony of an immigrant artist playing a LGBTQ+ anthem for a crowd aligned with Trump.

Some applauded it as a subtle troll, while others labelled it a “disappointment.”

Urban, who rarely shares political views, offered no comment, letting the dissonant chords hang in the air.