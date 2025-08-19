Jack White blasts Trump’s Oval Office overhaul

A simple photo of two world leaders sparks a complex critique of power, aesthetics, and American values.
In a scathing social media critique, rock icon Jack White has set his sights on President Trump’s interior design choices, declaring the Oval Office a national embarrassment.
The musician compared the revered room’s current state to a “vulgar, gold-leafed, and gaudy professional wrestler’s dressing room,” a stark departure from its historic gravitas.
White’s ire was sparked by a photograph of President Trump meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he pointedly labelled “a REAL leader.”
The former White Stripes frontman suggested the décor signals a descent into a satirical future, claiming Trump has “almost fully achieved the movie Idiocracy.”
He extended his mockery to the president’s character, questioning his trustworthiness with nuclear codes and sarcastically proposing additions of a gold-plated bible and branded sneakers to complete the “conman’s” aesthetic.