Jack White blasts Trump’s Oval Office overhaul

A simple photo of two world leaders sparks a complex critique of power, aesthetics, and American values.

In a scathing social media critique, rock icon Jack White has set his sights on President Trump’s interior design choices, declaring the Oval Office a national embarrassment.

The musician compared the revered room’s current state to a “vulgar, gold-leafed, and gaudy professional wrestler’s dressing room,” a stark departure from its historic gravitas.

White’s ire was sparked by a photograph of President Trump meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he pointedly labelled “a REAL leader.”

The former White Stripes frontman suggested the décor signals a descent into a satirical future, claiming Trump has “almost fully achieved the movie Idiocracy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

He extended his mockery to the president’s character, questioning his trustworthiness with nuclear codes and sarcastically proposing additions of a gold-plated bible and branded sneakers to complete the “conman’s” aesthetic.