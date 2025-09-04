Acclaimed British band Radiohead will tour Europe in November

Mysterious flyers across European cities have been confirmed by Radiohead to be a tour announcement

Flyers have been discovered across major European cities, indicating that Radiohead will be getting back on the road for their first tour in seven years.



The flyers were found in London, Madrid, Berlin and Copenhagen, each one had a similar design, with huge blue writing spelling out ‘RADIOHEAD.’



The only notable difference on the flyers was the cryptic dates at the top, which fans believed were the dates the band would be performing in their city.

Radiohead confirmed the rumours today, with drummer Philip Selway expressing the nostalgia of performing as a band again in a statement.



“Last year, we got together to rehearse just for the hell of it,” said Selway,



“It felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all 5 of us”



A tour from Radiohead is a huge deal, especially since the band has not played live since their show in 2016 in Philadelphia. The band has also not released any new music since their 2016 album, A Moon Shaped Pool, leading fans to speculate that a new studio album could be in the works, which is perhaps quite wishful thinking.



The band released a live album in August entitled Hail to the Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009), which was made in part for lead singer Thom Yorke’s newest project, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.



The band has announced a £1 levy on all tickets sold in the UK to support the Live Trust Initiative and raise money for grassroots music venues.



To sign up for the pre-sale, head on over to Radiohead’s website.

