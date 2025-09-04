David Byrne and Haley Williams team up on a brand new single

The iconic front-people teamed up on a new, Mariachi-inspired single

Former Talking Heads frontman, David Byrne, has released a brand new single entitled “What is the Reason For It?”

The single comes just days before the release of Byrne’s upcoming album, Who Is The Sky?, and it’s likely the final single we’ll get before the album release.



“What is the Reason For It?” features guest instrumentals from Brian Carpenter’s Ghost Train Orchestra as well as vocals from Paramore’s Hayley Williams. Williams and Byrne have worked together in the past.

Following the re-release of Talking Heads’ concert film Stop Making Sense, Paramore was one of many bands that contributed a cover to the film’s companion album; they covered “Burning Down The House.”

In an interview with People Magazine, Byrne revealed he was extremely pleased with Williams’ work, despite a rather last-minute notice.



‘I knew she was in town, so I just texted her and said, “Do you want to come by and sing on this?”’ Byrne said,



‘She did and she killed it’

The song has a strong Mariachi vibe to it, opening with the typical trumpets you would expect from that style.

Mariachi is not really a genre Byrne has experimented with before, but it’s unsurprising, as he’s well known for challenging himself with various styles of music.

Who Is The Sky? Releases this Friday.