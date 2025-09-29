20 years later, The Simpsons Movie is getting a sequel!

Springfield serves up a second helping with a 2027 sequel.

Get ready to say “D’oh!” with delight, because Homer Simpson and his family are officially returning to the big screen.

Disney has announced a sequel to The Simpsons Movie is slated for a July 23, 2027 release, a full twenty years after the first film became a global box office sensation.

The studio confirmed the news with a playful poster featuring a pink donut adorned with the number “2” and the tagline, “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

This long-anticipated sequel even bumps a Marvel project from its calendar spot, creating a unique gap in the superhero lineup.

While plot details remain a mystery, the announcement fulfills years of speculation from creators and fans alike, proving that after nearly four decades, the world of Springfield is as vibrant as ever.