‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ soundtrack is now on streaming services

The iconic soundtrack to the best PS2 game ever made (don’t @ me) The Simpsons: Hit & Run has just been released to streaming services.

Few video games are more iconic to my generation than 2003’s The Simpsons: Hit & Run. The game found a perfect niche as the G-rated alternative to Grand Theft Auto, letting kids with strict parents enjoy the open-world crime sandbox genre minus the extreme violence, and featuring the beloved animated sitcom characters and moments to boot.

Who could forget tearing through the nuclear power plant in a rocket-powered car, or driving through the metropolis of Shelbyville, or hearing Homer exclaim “I am so smart! I am so smart! S-M-R-T, I mean S-M-A-R-T!” as you complete a mission? Those were the days.

Now you can relive those days, with the game’s equally great and iconic soundtrack having been made available on streaming services for the first time. Listen to the full soundtrack below or on your streaming service of choice and find yourself transported back to the wonderful world of Springfield in 2003.