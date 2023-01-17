Watch Tony Hawk sing an iconic song from the Pro Skater soundtrack live

During a performance in California on Saturday, Tony Hawk joined Goldfinger for a performance of their song ‘Superman’, as featured in the iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack.

Superman appeared on the band’s 1997 album Hang-Ups. However, it rose to popularity after being featured in the famously loved soundtrack for the game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in 1999. Since then, it has appeared in both the 2012 HD remaster and the 2020 remake of game.

Hawk was invited onstage during Goldfinger’s January 14 show in Anaheim, California. Being introduced by frontman John Feldmann as “Mr. Tony Fucking Hawk”. Feldmann then handed the mic to Hawk who calmly asked the crowd “how are you?”, adding, as the band kicked off, “I hope you know this song. Are you ready? Here we go.”

The performance was clearly meaningful to both Hawk and the members of Goldfinger. As the performance concluded, Hawk addressed the audience: “I just want to say, that song has defined our video game series for decades,” he told them, “it’s been an honour to finally join these guys for it”.

In a 2020 interview with Loudwire, Feldmann expressed similar sentiments. He told the publication that the inclusion of Superman in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater changed the band members’ lives. “They were so involved in playing this game,” he told Loudwire. “You’d be in one room and that would be the only song that was playing in that room as you played”.

Watch footage of the live performance below