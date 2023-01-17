The highly anticipated Bluesfest is almost upon us, and we can’t wait

Bluesfest Australia is one of the most highly-anticipated music festivals in the country, known for its incredible lineup of artists and unparalleled atmosphere.

Held annually over Easter weekend, the festival takes place in the picturesque coastal town of Byron Bay, New South Wales, and draws in music lovers from all over the country and beyond.

With a reputation for bringing together some of the biggest names in music, there is a lot to look forward to at this year’s Bluesfest, with the festival boasting impressive headliners Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, and The Doobie Brothers.

Bluesfest 2023 continues to grow with the addition of several new acts, including Paolo Nutini, The Angels, Ash Grunwald, Backsliders, The Bros. Landreth, Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Yirrmal.

Alongside these big names, the festival also features a wide range of emerging and established artists from across the world, making for a diverse and exciting lineup that is sure to appeal to music lovers of all tastes. In addition to the music, there is also a range of other activities and events taking place throughout the festival, including food and drink options, market stalls, and more, making it a truly immersive and unforgettable experience.

Festival Director, Peter Noble has shared “This Bluesfest announcement for 2023 is indicative of the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent, to the level seen before the pandemic years. I am immensely proud of this lineup and the 2023 festival promises to be one of the great Bluesfests. Thank you for your support through the tough years, now come and join us for the celebration.”