Beloved Australian singer Renée Geyer has died aged 69

Legendary Australian singer Renée Geyer has passed away following complications from hip surgery.

A statement released by her family via Mushroom group reads “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Renée Geyer has passed away from complications following hip surgery. While in hospital, it was discovered that Renée also had inoperable lung cancer. She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends.”

Renée Geyer was one of Australia’s most beloved singers and songwriters, known for her soulful and powerful voice. She had a successful career spanning over five decades, releasing multiple albums and singles, and earning multiple awards and accolades. Geyer began her music career in the 1970s, and quickly established herself as a prominent figure in the Australian music scene.

Geyer’s music has been compared to iconic singers such as Aretha Franklin and Etta James. She has released over 20 albums throughout her career, including her breakthrough album It’s a Man’s Man’s World in 1977.

Geyer has also been recognized for her contributions to the Australian music industry, receiving multiple accolades including induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2011. She is considered one of the greatest voices in Australian music, and continued to perform right until her untimely passing, having played to a full house just last month.

Renée’s family have requested mourners make donations to music industry charity Support Act in lieu of flowers “as a way of giving back to an industry that loved her so much.”

The full statement from Geyer’s family is available below: