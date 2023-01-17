Polaris announce 10th anniversary tour

To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Polaris have announced a national headline tour with Void of Vision and Pridelands.

Polaris will tour in March, performing six shows in total. The tour will kick off in Sydney on the 4th of March, followed by performances in Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. They will be joined by fellow Australian metalcore bands Void of Vision and Pridelands.

Since forming ten years ago, Polaris have released two albums, The Mortal Coil and The Death of Me, and two EPs, Dichotomy and The Guilt & the Grief. They have headlined at venues like The Forum and played alongside international acts, including The Ghost Inside and Architects.

Drummer Daniel Furnari and guitarist Jake Steinhauser formed Polaris in 2012 after meeting at their high school’s battle of the bands. They then recruited guitarist Rick Schneider, vocalist Jamie Hails, bass player Matt Steinhauser and synth/keys player James West.

Matt Steinhauser and James West left Polaris in late 2012 and Jake Steinhauser subsequently switched his focus to vocals. The band welcomed a new guitarist, Ryan Siew, in November 2013.

In a press statement discussing the Polaris 10th anniversary tour, drummer Daniel Furnari expressed his gratitude for the band’s success. “Apparently, it’s been a whole decade ago since this handful of babyfaced kids from suburban Sydney finally assembled a line-up, recorded a demo and stepped onto a stage for the first time as Polaris”.

He also shared a heartwarming thank you to Polaris’ earliest fans. “If you were with us back in the day at Blacktown or Sutherland, at Wrangler or the Lab, at Hot Damn or Enigma, this one is for you. You’ve all made this possible and we can’t wait to celebrate our past, present and future with you around Australia this March!”

Polaris 10th Anniversary tour dates:

Friday 3 March: Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 4 March: The Triffid, Brisbane

Thursday 9 March: Uni Bar, Hobart

Friday 10 March: 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday 11 March: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Sunday 12 March: Magnet House, Perth

Tickets are on sale from 9am Thursday (January 19th) and can be purchased here.