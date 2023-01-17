Everything we know about Madonna’s 40th anniversary tour

With Madonna’s self-titled debut album set to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, it appears a world tour may be in the works.

Rumours began to circulate on January 4 when The Sun claimed that Madonna was “secretly planning [a] 40th anniversary Greatest Hits tour”. The article reported that she would be “going back to basics and once again reinventing herself”, revisiting old hits and performing her first-ever compilation show.

This prompted weeks of speculation, which went into overdrive on Monday when the singer deleted all posts from her Instagram account. Fans’ suspicions were confirmed after a source close to the project told Billboard “It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done”.

The proposed world tour will feature hits from Madonna’s entire career, from her 1983 debut right up to her 2019 album, Madame X. Sources have informed Billboard she will be working with concert promotion partner Live Nation and music manager Guy Oseary.

With a career spanning 14 albums, Madonna won’t be short of music to perform. In 2022 she became the first artist to reach the top of Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time. Later that year, she released a compilation album titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Rumours claim Madonna already has multiple shows booked at London’s O2 Arena. However, there is no indication of whether her tour will make it to Australia.

Madonna has embarked on a total of eleven world tours throughout her career. However, only two of these reached Australia – The Girlie Show in 1993 and her 2016 Rebel Heart tour, which only included performances in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.