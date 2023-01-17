King Stingray set to headline free show at Melbourne’s Fed Square

After the breakthrough success of their debut album, ARIA award-winning Yolŋu surf rock band King Stingray will be playing a free show in Melbourne this weekend.

Fed Square has announced the return of Fed Live, a music event featuring artists from all over Australia playing at Melbourne’s iconic Fed Square. This year, ARIA award-winning group King Stingray will be kicking off the run of shows.

The 5 piece Yolŋu surf rock band will be supported by a slew of local Australian artists including singer-songwriter Babitha, surf-pop band The Moving Stills, and Yolŋu funk and reggae group Andrew Gurruwiwi Band.

King Stingray’s successful 2020 self-titled album earned them two spots in triple j’s 2021 Hottest 100, five ARIA nominations and the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award in 2022.

The Northern Territory band’s music features surf rock and funk beats, blended with indigenous melodies and didgeridoo solos. Their lyrics are a combination of English and Yolŋu, representing the group’s ties to Yirrkala, a coastal community in East Arnhem Land.

Melbourne Arts Precinct’s CEO Katrina Sedgwick said that Fed Live “brings live music back to the streets of Melbourne”. She encouraged attendees to “Bring your friends, family and join music lovers at Fed Square for a perfect summer’s night dancing to your favourite local acts”.

King Stingray will perform at Fed Live‘s first gig of the year. The free event will take place on January 21st from 6:30 pm-10:30 pm. Fed Live gigs are also lined up for February and March, which with former being headlined by Vera Blue and the latter by Masked Wolf.