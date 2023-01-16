King Stingray to headline $20 show in Melbourne

Northern Territory band King Stingray have announced a $20, family-friendly Melbourne show.

King Stingray announced the performance via social media on Friday. The all-ages, drug, alcohol and smoke-free event will form part of the Arts Centre Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl programming.

The past two years have been eventful for the Yolŋu surf-rock band. After releasing their self-titled debut album in 2020, they scored two entries in Triple J’s 2021 hottest 100’s and peaked at #6 on the ARIA album charts. In 2022 they received five ARIA nominations and were awarded the 2022 Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese even named their song Get Me Out as his top track of the year.

King Stingray describe themselves as a “five-piece Yolŋu surf rock combo”. Their music blends indigenous melodies with surf, indie and funk influences. They use a combination of English and Yolŋu Matha in their lyrics, which is important to the group’s ties to Yirrkala, a small, costal community in East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory.

Live At The Bowl is “​​a festival of music, dance, community-led and family-friendly events for everyone” which aims to “create an environment that young people will get around and feel connected”. It runs from January to April.

The 2023 program features artists like Arctic Monkeys, Bon Iver, Fatboy Slim and Lorde, while also offering free concerts by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. King Stingray’s show will take place on March 31st and tickets are available for purchase online.