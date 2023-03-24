Win Two 5-Day Passes to Australia’s award-winning music festival, Bluesfest and experience an epic lineup of music legends!

Attention music lovers! Here’s your chance to win something truly special: two adult 5-day passes to Australia’s most awarded music festival, Bluesfest.

Bluesfest is nearly here, and the lineup is an absolute jaw-dropper. With some of the biggest names in blues, roots, soul, rock, hip hop, R&B, world, and Americana music set to take the stage at the Byron Shire from Thursday 6th April to Monday 10th April, this festival is shaping up to be an event of epic proportions.

And now, dear music fans, you have the chance to win two adult 5-day passes to experience it all in person!

But let’s talk about this lineup for a minute. From Gang of Youths to Paolo Nutini, Beck to Counting Crows, The Doobie Brothers (on their 50th Anniversary Tour!) to Tash Sultana, Buddy Guy to Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, St Paul & The Broken Bones to Vintage Trouble – this is a lineup that has it all. Whether you’re a fan of contemporary hits or legendary classics, Bluesfest has got you covered.

And with festival site upgrades throughout the year, Bluesfest is poised to offer a game-changing experience that’s free and unencumbered – just like the best music should be. From the festival grounds operational times (11AM to midnight daily) to the day car park operating times (from 8AM to midnight daily), Bluesfest is designed to be a seamless and immersive experience.

So, what do you need to know about these 5-day passes? Well, they permit entry to the festival from Thursday 6th April to Monday 10th April (inclusive), and you’ll need a 5-day camping ticket for corresponding days in order to enter the Bluesfest campgrounds. But don’t worry – a 5-day camping ticket will allow you to camp for six nights, so you can soak up all the music and atmosphere without any interruptions.

And here’s the best part: this is an all-ages event, so music lovers of all stripes are welcome. Just make sure you bring valid photo ID if you plan to purchase or consume alcohol, and if you’re under 15, you’ll need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. Children aged 5 and under are free and don’t require a ticket.

So, why do you deserve to win these two adult 5-day passes to Bluesfest? Whether it’s your love of music, your dedication to the festival scene, or simply your need for a little bit of fun and relaxation, we want to hear your story. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the best music festivals on the planet – enter now and be into win!

Entries close on Thursday 30th and winners announced on Friday 31st. Get typing already and email us at [email protected] to win a pass to the greatest festival going.