Oh jeez: Trump says he will legally challenge every state that Biden won

In a *shocking* turn of events, Donald Trump has attempted to maintain his grip on the presidency by taking to Twitter and vowing to challenge every state won by Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election. Here we go again.

The US presidential election rages on. President Donald Trump is staying true to his character and making unsubstantiated claims of victory – and voter fraud. His administration has already filed unsuccessful legal action against Michigan and Pennsylvania, with both states dismissing the lawsuits.

Despite this, Trump has proceeded to file further lawsuits in Georgia and Nevada, with plans for him to personally request a recount in Wisconsin. His claim to legally challenge the voting results in every state won by Joe Biden comes after a classic Trump-style Twitter tirade.

In another, utterly transparent attempt to fuel the administration’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, Eric Trump has followed in his father’s footsteps by sharing a fake video of Trump-supporting ballots being burned in Virginia. Thankfully, the Virginia Beach council swiftly shut him down.

Those were sample ballots. Addressed this yesterday. https://t.co/yprxQ7Icqn. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) November 4, 2020

It comes as a controversial and rapidly growing pro-Trump group was shut was down by Facebook after its members were calling for violence in response to claims of electoral fraud.

In a more amusing turn of events, in response to Trump’s “STOP THE COUNT” tweet, Twitter has exploded with memes, most prominently featuring Count Von Count, our favourite purple-skinned, Romanian vampire who lives on Sesame Street and teaches children how to count. Perhaps the president could take a few notes?

Confused Republicans attack Count Von Count after latest Trump tweet https://t.co/th1GRrgQ9E pic.twitter.com/3kY0chqYVR — NewsThump (@newsthump) November 5, 2020

“You ain’t stopping shit”

-Count von Count pic.twitter.com/ShECCB2hSI — Mac Faulkner (@macfaulkner) November 5, 2020

BREAKING NEWS IN NEVADA They has officially announced that they have brought out the big guns, Count Von Count has been officially recruited to help count each individual ballot. When asked to comment he responded, "1 ballot, ha ha ha, 2 ballot, ha ha ha" #election2020 #Nevada pic.twitter.com/BJ2KQpV4Yc — Daftgrass (@Daftgrass) November 5, 2020

Trending worldwide, Count von Count has had a resurgence in popularity as people try to make sense of the most chaotic – and perhaps most critical – election in American history.