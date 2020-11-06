News

Oh jeez: Trump says he will legally challenge every state that Biden won

RP

by Ria Pandey

trump calling for recount

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a *shocking* turn of events, Donald Trump has attempted to maintain his grip on the presidency by taking to Twitter and vowing to challenge every state won by Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election. Here we go again.

The US presidential election rages on. President Donald Trump is staying true to his character and making unsubstantiated claims of victory – and voter fraud. His administration has already filed unsuccessful legal action against Michigan and Pennsylvania, with both states dismissing the lawsuits.

Despite this, Trump has proceeded to file further lawsuits in Georgia and Nevada, with plans for him to personally request a recount in Wisconsin. His claim to legally challenge the voting results in every state won by Joe Biden comes after a classic Trump-style Twitter tirade.

Photo Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images, Kevin Lamarque | Reuters (L-R)

In another, utterly transparent attempt to fuel the administration’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, Eric Trump has followed in his father’s footsteps by sharing a fake video of Trump-supporting ballots being burned in Virginia. Thankfully, the Virginia Beach council swiftly shut him down.

It comes as a controversial and rapidly growing pro-Trump group was shut was down by Facebook after its members were calling for violence in response to claims of electoral fraud.

In a more amusing turn of events, in response to Trump’s “STOP THE COUNT” tweet, Twitter has exploded with memes, most prominently featuring Count Von Count, our favourite purple-skinned, Romanian vampire who lives on Sesame Street and teaches children how to count. Perhaps the president could take a few notes?

Trending worldwide, Count von Count has had a resurgence in popularity as people try to make sense of the most chaotic – and perhaps most critical – election in American history.

