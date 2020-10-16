Cardi B is back with Offset one month after filing for divorce (for an extremely relatable reason)

In a recent Instagram video, Cardi B has opened up about her decision to reunite with husband Offset, including the woes of having “no dick”.

Cardi B has taken to Instagram to confirm that she is back with husband and Migos rapper Offset only one month after filing for divorce.

It comes after the pair were recently spotted partying together for the singer’s birthday, during which Cardi accidentally leaked her own nude on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi B addressed what was going on between herself and Offset, describing: “Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bitch. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man.”

“One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat him the fuck up…I just be starting to miss [him]…It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.

“And it’s really hard to have no dick,” she added. “We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctionnal-ass relationship. We are the same way.”

The pair, who have a daughter together named Kulture, have been married for three years, although they had previously separated due to Offset cheating on Cardi back in 2018.

Then, last month Cardi B announced that she was filing for divorce, describing: “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of shit.”

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before,” she continued. “It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.”

Shortly after the announcement, Offset controversially turned up whilst Cardi B was performing at Rolling Loud Festival with a “Take me back Cardi” cake. A hearing for the divorce had been scheduled for November 2, 2020.

You can watch recent Cardi B’s Instagram video in full below.