Here’s everything you need to know about ‘WAP’

By Mary Ali

Since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released the absolute bombshell that is WAP, it’s firmly embedded itself in the world’s cultural consciousness – for more than one reason.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that the hit single WAP aka Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s bombshell has been making headlines for its explicit nature.

From Ben Shapiro basically admitting that he doesn’t understand the concept of turned on women, to conservatives freaking out about the unapologetic female sexuality anthem, WAP has been the subject of almost every conversation.

Following the song’s release, conservative intellectual Ben Shapiro felt the need to do a YouTube commentary on the WAP music video, censoring the word pussy by saying “p-word.” He then also shared this hilarious tweet, which absolutely told on himself.

Of course, many have taken turns laughing, and Shapiro got well and truly owned by Twitter.

There’s even a remix featuring Ben Shapiro’s inability to say pussy.

In response, Cardi B aimed this hit at him:

Shapiro isn’t the only major conservative to make his opinions known. Earlier this week, Fox news anchor Tucker Carlson also hilariously freaked out over the video. In a segment titled “Degrading Song Celebrated by the Left,” a horrified Carlson declared, “That’s garbage. You don’t need to be a puritan to think so. It’s garbage…It’s aimed at young American girls-maybe your girls, your granddaughters and what is it doing to them? Can you imagine what it’s doing to them?” Seems like Carlson forgot that he helped vote in someone who is much more predatory to girls than an anthem proudly celebrating female sexuality.

You can watch him aggressively stutter on live television below.


Then, in a surprising turn, the usually progressive Russel Brand bizarrely mansplained feminism and then called WAP “an emulation of a template that already exists and was established by [men]”, which begs the question, “[how can we] achieve equality by aspiring and replicating the values that have been established by males?” 

Anyway, if anyone asked for Brand’s opinion (spoiler alert: nobody did), that’s it.

Now that we’ve gotten the unimportant opinions out of the way, we can officially turn to the mastermind behind WAP: Cardi B herself. It’s well known that she isn’t afraid to get political. In the past, she’s made her dislike for Trump known, whilst endorsing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Continuing on her trend of being an absolute boss, this week Cardi reposted a video of Trump supporters partying to WAP, which was posted to the Trumps Plans Instagram Account. Highlighting the hypocrisy of people supposedly who support the likes of Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson also enjoying WAP, Cardi hit back at them for pretty much everything, not least of all their complete lack of social distancing.

Cardi B has made it known that she isn’t afraid to get political and that she will continue to un-apologetically champion what she believes in. Perhaps WAP may re-introduce overt female sexuality into pop-culture discourse in a way that isn’t censored.

Regardless of what everyone else thinks, feel free to enjoy the unapologetic anthem for yourself.

