Here’s everything you need to know about ‘WAP’

Since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have released the absolute bombshell that is WAP, it’s firmly embedded itself in the world’s cultural consciousness – for more than one reason.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that the hit single WAP aka Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s bombshell has been making headlines for its explicit nature.

From Ben Shapiro basically admitting that he doesn’t understand the concept of turned on women, to conservatives freaking out about the unapologetic female sexuality anthem, WAP has been the subject of almost every conversation.

Following the song’s release, conservative intellectual Ben Shapiro felt the need to do a YouTube commentary on the WAP music video, censoring the word pussy by saying “p-word.” He then also shared this hilarious tweet, which absolutely told on himself.

As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved — who apparently require a “bucket and a mop” — get the medical care they require. My doctor wife’s differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

Of course, many have taken turns laughing, and Shapiro got well and truly owned by Twitter.

Who knew that human wank stain Ben Shapiro would be the inspiration for my art one day but 2020 keeps serving up surprises doesn’t it #WAP #procreateart pic.twitter.com/B8TPGvrPOg — Daisy Harding (@HaisyDarding) August 12, 2020

“Let’s say, my doctor wife is on the record as saying that the only time she’s ever gotten wet is when she has an infection. And let’s say I share this information with the entire world for some reason.” – Ben Shapiro. Thanks for sharing, Ben! — Chris (@JazzHandMeDowns) August 10, 2020

As a woman, I’m gonna just point out that all three of those medical conditions would interfere with wetness, not increase it. They’re all itch/smell/burning urination kinda symptoms, not “bucket and mop.” Like…what kind of doctor is your wife? — Jesse Ellen (@JEGlaze) August 10, 2020

There’s even a remix featuring Ben Shapiro’s inability to say pussy.

In response, Cardi B aimed this hit at him:

I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP. https://t.co/R9vBknfek8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2020

Shapiro isn’t the only major conservative to make his opinions known. Earlier this week, Fox news anchor Tucker Carlson also hilariously freaked out over the video. In a segment titled “Degrading Song Celebrated by the Left,” a horrified Carlson declared, “That’s garbage. You don’t need to be a puritan to think so. It’s garbage…It’s aimed at young American girls-maybe your girls, your granddaughters and what is it doing to them? Can you imagine what it’s doing to them?” Seems like Carlson forgot that he helped vote in someone who is much more predatory to girls than an anthem proudly celebrating female sexuality.

You can watch him aggressively stutter on live television below.

Tucker Carlson rips into the song “WAP” by Cardi B: “That’s garbage. It’s aimed at young American girls… People are getting rich pushing that crap on the country and they should be ashamed of themselves.” pic.twitter.com/e4QQnnA7mz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2020



Then, in a surprising turn, the usually progressive Russel Brand bizarrely mansplained feminism and then called WAP “an emulation of a template that already exists and was established by [men]”, which begs the question, “[how can we] achieve equality by aspiring and replicating the values that have been established by males?”

Anyway, if anyone asked for Brand’s opinion (spoiler alert: nobody did), that’s it.

Reacting to #WAP – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s controversial new music video…

What do you think of this analysis…?

Full video: https://t.co/68ts6ZsZuw pic.twitter.com/hblm4kQvr4 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) August 14, 2020

Now that we’ve gotten the unimportant opinions out of the way, we can officially turn to the mastermind behind WAP: Cardi B herself. It’s well known that she isn’t afraid to get political. In the past, she’s made her dislike for Trump known, whilst endorsing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Continuing on her trend of being an absolute boss, this week Cardi reposted a video of Trump supporters partying to WAP, which was posted to the Trumps Plans Instagram Account. Highlighting the hypocrisy of people supposedly who support the likes of Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson also enjoying WAP, Cardi hit back at them for pretty much everything, not least of all their complete lack of social distancing.

Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song ?😒……..Anyways this makes my ass itchy. ….I’m callin the fbi on this festivity.They are not quarantining pic.twitter.com/kL3kuKChAm — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 18, 2020

Cardi B has made it known that she isn’t afraid to get political and that she will continue to un-apologetically champion what she believes in. Perhaps WAP may re-introduce overt female sexuality into pop-culture discourse in a way that isn’t censored.

Regardless of what everyone else thinks, feel free to enjoy the unapologetic anthem for yourself.