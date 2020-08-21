Wholesome! Twins go viral for their reactions to classic rock songs

Ever wished you could hear rock classic In The Air Tonight for the first time again? Thanks to the viral videos of Timothy and Fred Williams, you now can.

There’s nothing quite like listening to classic rock for the first time. Luckily for these Zoomers, Timothy and Fred Williams are making headlines for their discoveries of iconic rock songs like Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight and John Farnham’s You’re The Voice.

The twin brothers have been releasing videos since late 2019 and, since then, have gained over 500,000 subscribers and millions of views. Their charming warmth and curiosity makes their authentic responses palpable in every way.

The video that made them famous was their reaction to Phil Collins’ 1981 rock hit In The Air Tonight. From their adorable nose scrunches, to their conductor-like hand movements, every reaction makes their wistful joy felt. Their thrilled response to the iconic drum beat and the electrifying gasp “I ain’t ever seen somebody drum a beat three minutes into a song!” is a joy that makes one wish they too were discovering Phil Collins for the first time.

Dolly Parton was also a target of their videos, with their response to the classic Jolene boasting the most wholesome energy in the series. At the infamous, elongated “Jolene,” the boys raise their hands to illustrate just how high Parton’s voice goes. In fact, the singer’s response to the video is just as charming as their reaction:

No point in begging…Jolene already stole these two 😂 @Twinsthenewtren – Team Dolly 🦋 https://t.co/T7Bt6ULlw2 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 7, 2020

This week, upon special request from The Project, the twins covered an Aussie rock classic; John Farnham’s You’re The Voice. Of course, they don’t disappoint and their whimsical excitement makes the video completely re-watchable at any time. Enjoy it here:

There’s much to take away from these twins but perhaps the biggest is a reminder to continuously expose ourselves to new experiences, art, and music. In lockdown, it might be the best thing to do. rock

You can subscribe to their channel here.