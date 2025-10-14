Joji Returns With ‘PIXELATED KISSES,’ a gritty and psychedelic comeback three years in the making

Joji’s PIXELATED KISSES proves the wait was worth it – Alt-R&B’s quiet genius is back

Japanese–Australian alt-R&B star Joji has finally broken his three-year silence with PIXELATED KISSES, a self-produced single that dives into a harsher, more experimental soundscape.

Released on October 14, the track clocks in at under two minutes but packs an emotional punch — icy, distorted, and hypnotically intimate.

Built around a crushing trap beat and layered with Joji’s signature falsetto, PIXELATED KISSES feels like a natural evolution from the melancholic tenderness of Glimpse of Us and Slow Dancing in the Dark.

It’s a darker, more chaotic take on heartbreak, where his introspection meets digital decay.

Before becoming one of R&B’s most elusive figures, Joji was better known as internet cult hero Filthy Frank, whose absurdist humor defined a generation of YouTube chaos.

His transformation into a moody, genre-bending artist remains one of the internet’s greatest glow-ups — and PIXELATED KISSES proves he’s still rewriting his own narrative, one glitchy love song at a time.