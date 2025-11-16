Qantas launches AI Centre in Adelaide

Qantas is planting its tech flag in Adelaide, launching a digital and AI centre aimed at transforming the way Aussies fly.

Qantas is set to land in Adelaide in a big way next year, unveiling a new technology and innovation centre designed to rethink how we interact with the airline.

Slated to open in March 2026, the hub will bring together over 420 tech specialists, including product managers, software engineers, digital experience designers, and AI experts.

The goal? To make every part of the journey, from booking to inflight and baggage collection, smoother, smarter, and more personal. “Technology and AI is critical to lifting the customer experience at every part of the journey,” Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said, noting that this hub will harness the best local talent to build digital products that truly make travel easier.

The move also comes with a focus on the future workforce: Qantas has teamed up with Adelaide University to create direct graduate recruitment pathways into the centre, ensuring the next generation of tech talent can get their start in one of Australia’s most ambitious airline innovation projects yet.

In short, it’s a major boost for Adelaide’s tech scene, and for frequent flyers who might soon find their Qantas experience feels a little more… intelligent.