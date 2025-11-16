Inside the Making of Ashes: No Truce

David Mungrue and Gary Mason take us behind-the-scenes of Ashes: No Truce

When we began working on Ashes: No Truce, our aim was to capture more than just the game itself — we wanted to convey the spirit of rivalry, history and pride that defines the Ashes.

We both played cricket as kids and have followed the series for as long as we can remember. That sense of competition and mutual respect is what makes the Ashes so special, and we wanted to turn that feeling into sound.

From the outset, we planned the track from scratch, discussing themes, choosing the musical direction, and writing the lyrics together.

The goal was clear: to create something dark, cinematic and powerful that could express both the combative energy and grandeur of the contest.

That led us to blend UK drill with symphonic elements, bridging the old and new eras of the game.

The process was a balance of creative planning, technical testing and refinement. We used a combination of production methods to bring the concept to life. AI was one of those tools, just a single part of a wider creative process.

The decisions around lyrics, style, tone and sound all came first; AI simply enabled us to realise those ideas more efficiently, helping us reach a level of production we might not otherwise have achieved.

In both music and sport, Ashes: No Truce explores the meeting point between tradition and progress. It’s about how rivalry fuels creativity, how the past inspires the new, and how collaboration, between people and technology, can open the door to new possibilities.

Words by David Mungrue and Gary Mason