LISTEN: Gorillaz – ‘How Far? (feat. Tony Allen and Skepta)

Prior to his untimely death, Tony Allen was recording and collaborating as he always did. In one of his final collabs, he was working with friend Damon Albarn on a brand new Gorillaz track. How Far? featuring British grime royalty Skepta is an absolute blast. Allen’s drums explode through with Skepta laying down some of his most memorable lines in recent memory. What a way to pay tribute to a pioneer and legend.

May 4, 2020

