Check out these animated Wes Anderson storyboards from ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’

In honour of his 2014 Oscar-nominated film gracing his much-loved Criterion Collection, Wes Anderson has treated fans to a set of storyboard animatics from The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The 25 minutes of animation includes such scenes as “Introduction,” “Washer Woman,” “Killing of Kovacs,” “Prison Escape,” “Gabelmeister’s Peak,” and “Hotel Show-Down,” complete with Anderson’s narration as the animation unfolds.

Punters can check out “Introduction” on Polygon now, with the rest yet to come. In addition to these storyboards, the Criterion release comes complete with a director-supervised 2K digital transfer, audio commentary featuring Anderson, fellow director Roman Coppola, and dinosaur daddy Jeff Goldblum, as well as new interviews with the cast and crew.

A new documentary, titled The Making of “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is also scheduled for release alongside these other goodies, showing the man himself hard at work. Video essays courtesy of critic Matt Zoller Seitz and film scholar David Bordwell are also up for grabs, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

With his new film on the way, Anderson fans have a lot to be excited about. Earlier this year, the director even penned a letter to the Criterion Collection, praising their selection of films during isolation, and even including his own recommendations. The partnership then really comes as no surprise.

Unfortunately, the release of Anderson’s upcoming film, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun has been delayed due to the pandemic. Originally scheduled to arrive in July, the film is now due out on October 16.

In the meantime, check out the animated storyboards for The Grand Budapest Hotel here.

