PREMIERE: ÚMBRIEL deliver a sweeping electro-pop anthem with ‘Desire’

There’s something immediately captivating about the music of ÚMBRIEL. Over the past number of years, the Brisbane-based quartet have carved out a sound that feels equal parts grounded and epic; it’s rooted in a very intimate kind of pop, but stretches into vast and unexpected sonic territories.

With the release of their latest single Desire, the group continue to establish their incredible penchant for crafting immersive gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their new single Desire, Brisbane-based outfit ÚMBRIEL craft a dramatic and immersive slice of synth-pop brilliance.

All throughout the new single, ÚMBRIEL glide through a sultry concoction of pop, R&B, and electronica, delivering something uniquely their own. With sweeping instrumental arrangements, soaring vocal hooks, and pulsating rhythms, Desire is a theatrical and hyper-sexual slice of sonic brilliance.

Across its three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the song builds into something truly epic — it never sits in one place for too long. As layers of instrumentation slowly reveal themselves, so too does a real sense of sonic drama. By the time the song reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by ÚMBRIEL’s huge, cinematic brand of music.

This is the latest in a string of great releases from this group, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.