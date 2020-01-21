Everything we know about the upcoming Wes Anderson film

Sly dog Wes Anderson is up to something fresh, teasing us with details of his new feature film. The news follows a recently debunked rumour of a four-hour run time, which leaves little opportunity for bathroom breaks.

Anderson describes the plot as “an American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write.”

Wes Anderson brings us a The French Dispatch, a window into 20th century France through a collection of stories from an American magazine.

A “love letter to journalists”, according to Fox Searchlight’s synopsis, the film will be adapted into a hardcover novel, released on Amazon in May of this year. It will feature a star-studded cast of Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Saiorse Ronan, Owen Wilson, Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame, Kate Winslet, and a heap of other spunks.

After a slip-up clocking the run time at a hefty four hours long, IMDB has adjusted it to a comfy 108 minutes. A flurry of press surrounding the film pertains to a $25 million cost, on par with The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Anderson is collaborating for the fourth time with production designer Adam Stockhausen who brought Oscar success with majestically visual The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom. Along with Stockhausen is French film composer Alexandre Desplat, whom he first partnered with on Fantastic Mr Fox.

As for the release date, we have nothing to offer you, but we reckon it’s gonna be a good one.