Dolly Parton Is Finally Getting an Oscar – But Not for Singing or Acting

Congrats to the one and only Dolly Parton – finally getting her Oscar, for doing good

The country icon will be honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2025 Governors Awards, recognising her decades of low-key but powerful philanthropic work.

While others campaign for gold statues, Dolly’s been out here funding literacy programs, backing vaccine research, and writing checks without making a fuss.

Her Imagination Library, started in 1995, has now delivered close to 285 million books to kids around the world.

In 2020, she dropped $1 million on COVID-19 research that helped fast-track the Moderna vaccine.

She’s also a regular in disaster relief funding, has supported countless scholarships, and never strayed far from her Tennessee roots – always putting her money where her values are.

Dolly’s been nominated twice for Best Original Song, but this is her first Oscar win. About time, really.

Dolly will be honoured alongside actor Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

Check out the full nominations list here.