Dolly Parton takes philanthropy to a whole new level

Dolly Parton has partnered with Penguin House to donate books to Refugees every month until they reach the age of five.

Dolly Parton is a bonafide giver, in an initiative to gift books to children, Dolly’s global charity Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has stepped things up and partnered with Penguin Publishing to provide even more books for refugee children in need.

This particular collaboration is set to deliver books to 200 refugee children in London, who will be given a book each month until they turn five. Among the books chosen are old and new classics, Where is the Very Hungry Caterpillar? by Eric Carle, King Jack and the Dragon by Peter Bently, Nadia Shireen’s Billy and the Dragon, and When the Storm Comes, by Linda Ashman.

Launched in 1995, Parton has been a tireless advocate for getting books where they need to go. Now spanning five countries, The Imagination Library sends out over one million books each month, into the homes and lives of a generation of children around the world.

Dolly shares her sentiments via her Imagination Library website “When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor, an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

in case you forgot, Dolly Parton would be a billionaire by now, except she keeps on donating to and running her own charities billionaires shouldnt exist, ily Dolly❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lsQ06WbNJw — 𝔰𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔥 WANDA MAXIMOFF SYMPATHISER (@mariahslefttit) January 20, 2021

Francesca Dow, managing director of children’s books at Penguin Random House, spoke with the Guardian and notes “Books are vital to building understanding and creating a sense of belonging, that can be crucial for those moving to a new place. What is especially exciting about these donations is that the children will be receiving new books every month. They will therefore be able to build up their own personal collection of books to keep and to have, as they grow.

If you want to contribute to Dolly’s charity, or if you’d like to sign up to get a book delivered to someone deserving, check out Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.