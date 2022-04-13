So Dolly Parton is pretty much nocturnal

During an interview with Insider this week, the queen of country, Dolly Parton, revealed that she starts her day at 3am, no matter how late she goes to bed.

Everyone marvelled when Mark Wahlberg revealed he woke up at 2:30am every morning, but as it turns out, Dolly Parton has been doing it all along.

The 76-year-old singer revealed to Insider that her body clock wakes her up at 3am, even if she’s up until the wee hours of the night.

“I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late — it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says, ‘It’s 3 o’clock!’,” she said.

“I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do. That’s kind of a Parton family trait.”

Oh, and next time you’re working in bed, don’t feel any guilt because smashing out a bit of work beneath the sheets (no, that’s not an innuendo) has the Dolly tick of approval, with the musician revealing she “gets some of her best work done” while chilling in bed.

This isn’t the first time Dolly has revealed unusual sleeping habits (which we love btw). In 2019, she told the New York Times that she always leaves her makeup on when she goes to bed because, “you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire… So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning.”

But now we know that “the morning” is actually 3am, which leaves plenty of time for Dolly to carry out her morning routine before she works from 9 to 5.