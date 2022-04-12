Pearl Jam, Nirvana, and Soundgarden members form supergroup and drop new album

Members of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden have teamed up to form a new band, 3rd Secret, and they’ve surprised fans with an album.

After teasing a Seattle grunge super group in February, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has officially teamed up with Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, and they’ve just dropped an entire album.

No announcement was made before the record was released so their self-titled debut came as a pleasant surprise to ’90s grunge stans.

The group have mostly stuck their roots, transmitting a familiar Seattle sound, with small amounts of folk, and indie-rock leaking into the mix.

Take a listen to the album below.