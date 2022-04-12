Russia can’t afford international debt but Putin says they’re going to the moon

Putin has vowed that Russia will be the next country to land on the moon, despite not being able to afford international debt.

Yesterday, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will renew their space program, with somewhat optimistic hopes of landing on the moon in the near future.

As reported by the Moscow Times, during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia Putin said, “We need to successfully stand up to the challenges of space exploration,” and revealed plans for a “next-generation spaceship,” and nuclear space technology.

Great plan Vlad, but you may have missed one important detail… your economy is heading towards the worst recession since the Cold War.

As of yesterday, Russia have 30 days to pay off their international debt before the stock market index declares their debt has defaulted.

If Russia don’t avoid defaults, it means they will struggle with international trades in the future, which would significantly harm their economy.

