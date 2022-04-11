Russian Foreign Minister reveals new reason behind Ukraine invasion

In a somewhat concerning address, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, claims his country started the Ukraine conflict to weaken the US.

Speaking to a state-owned news channel, Rossiya 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has hinted at the intended scale or the Ukraine conflict, stating that the war was “meant to put an end” to global domination by the United States and limit the expansion of NATO.

“Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the unabashed expansion [of NATO] and the unabashed drive towards full domination by the US and its Western subjects on the world stage,” explained Lavrov, according to a translation from Russian media outlet RT.

The Foreign Minister claimed that the West had committed the “grossest violations of international law” to achieve their dominant position, and likened their treatment of Russians to Hitler.

“The situation with discrimination against Russians has demonstrated that political correctness and other conventions no longer exist in the West. It is just as Hitler mobilised his society and other European countries against Jews, in particular.”

As the invasion first began, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s explanation for the conflict was the “denazification” of Ukraine, based on the way the country was allegedly treating Russian-born residents.

However, Putin never mentioned the West, or United States, but sent a strong warning to any countries that chose to intervene, threatening that they would “meet consequences they have never seen”.

The reasoning behind the invasion is confusing to say the least, and the only consistency is constant comparisons to the Nazis.

By no means are we world politics experts, but if Lavrov’s comments are true, the conflict could have more widespread impact than originally anticipated.