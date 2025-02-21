Vampire Weekend Announce US Tour Dates

The indie band have just announced a string of live shows across the US, and they’ve brought along some friends for the ride

Indie rock favourites Vampire Weekend have revealed plans for an extensive US tour.

They will be bringing their distinctive sound to venues across the country with an impressive lineup of supporting acts.

The tour, which supports their latest album ‘Only God Was Above Us’, will kick off next month with shows planned for major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin.

The band has curated a diverse roster of opening acts including rising indie artists and established names that complement their eclectic sound.

Joining them for the ride is NYC-based band Geese and the alternative-punk group based out of Galway, Turnstiles.

“We’re thrilled to finally get back on the road and reconnect with our fans,” said frontman Ezra Koenig in the announcement.

“And we couldn’t be more excited about the incredible artists joining us along the way.”

The tour announcement comes after a period of creative renewal for the band, whose most recent material has garnered critical acclaim for expanding their signature style while maintaining the infectious energy that first won them a dedicated following.

Their debut self-titled album was the first taste of the bands unique, ‘intellectual-rock’ sound.

One which has since grown into a defining sound for the early 2000s indie scene.

Hit songs like ‘A-Punk’ and ‘Campus’ have cemented the groups loyal following.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time through the band’s website, with a fan club pre-sale beginning Wednesday.

Given the band’s reputation for energetic live performances, these are sure to sell out quickly.

So make sure you get in before someone else does, visit the link here for more information.