Kim Kardashian’s second sex tape

15 years after the release of her infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J, Kim Kardashian is trying to stop another intimate video from coming out.

Kim Kardashian has contacted lawyers in the hopes that they can stop another sex tape from being made public.

Kim is well aware that the video that put all eyes on all of her was not the only one of its kind that she and her ex, Ray J made.

The reality TV star turned entrepreneur fears Ray J is looking to make a quick buck by releasing another recording.

Apparently, Kim K has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a team of lawyers to stop him.

A source said: “Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the footage will be incredibly intimate.

“She has told lawyers, ‘over my dead body is this happening again’.” As reported by The Sun.

More to come.