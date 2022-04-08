Finland report cyber attack, suspect Russian planes have invaded their airspace

Finland have reported an attack on their government websites and suspect Russian aircraft have invaded Finnish airspace.

As speculation grows that Finland are looking to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance, reports of cyber attacks and airspace intimidation have emerged.

Yesterday Finland reported that they believed a Russian state aircraft had violated their airspace, not long after the Nordic country, led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, revealed they had fallen victim to cyber attacks on their Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry websites, as well as other government services.

Finland shares the largest border with Russia and has historically fought with the Soviet Union, however the Finnish population are beginning to shift towards overwhelming support for joining NATO.

So what does NATO actually do? Well, it’s an alliance formed by United States, Canada, and several Western European nations after the second World War to provide protection against the Soviet Union, now known as Russia.

If Finland opt to join NATO, Russia will be down one of their main allies, and lose a fair bit of power in the process. So it has been speculated that Vladimir Putin is attempting to intimidate his neighbouring nation to try and avoid losing them as an ally.

Makes sense doesn’t it? Scaring someone so they don’t try and seek protection from you?

You do you, Vlad (but actually please stop doing you).