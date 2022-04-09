Russia deny accountability for two horrific attacks in Ukraine, killing over 150 civilians

Russia have refused to take accountability for recent attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine which have resulted in more than 150 deaths.

Russia have been accused of committing “monstrous” war crimes in the city of Kramatorsk, and Makariv near Kyiv.

The Russian military allegedly launched a Tochka-U rocket at a train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, where 4,000 people were waiting to evacuate the country.

Authorities have been urging civilians to leave Kramatorsk as the city braces for an assault by the Russian military next week.

Then in Makariy, the bodies of more than 132 civilians have been found, reported to have been shot dead by Russian soldiers.

The missile attack in Kramatorsk killed at least 50 people, including four children, and wounding dozens more. According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk Oblast, surgeons are struggling to keep up with the number of patients in critical conditions.

Kyrylenko said Russia’s aim was to “sow panic and fear,” with a complete disregard for the safety of civilians. “The enemy knew that this is a city, that this is a crowd of people, this is a railway station,” he said.

Russia have already been suspended from the United Nations’ Human Rights Council for the atrocities committed in Ukraine, but Russia are yet to take any responsibility for the death they have caused, instead claiming that the deaths were staged to discredit the Putin-led nation.