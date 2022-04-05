Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes at the UN

In an address to the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian troops of gruesome war crimes in Ukraine.

Warning: This article contains graphic information and potentially triggering content.

Zelenskyy appeared via video from Ukraine on Tuesday, telling UN council members that civilians have been tortured and a number of atrocities have been committed by Russian Troops.

Zelenskyy showed footage from Ukraine and told the UN: “They cut off limbs, cut their throats,”

“Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because their aggressor did not hear what they wanted to hear from them.”

“Russian military and those who gave them orders must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes in Ukraine.”

“Anyone who has given criminal orders and carried them out by killing our people will be brought before the tribunal which should be similar to the Nuremberg tribunals,”

As Russia is a permanent UN Security Council member, it’s thought that action against these war crimes will be impossible to pursue.

More to come.