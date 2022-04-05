Boy falls off Movie World carousel suffering “significant” head injuries

A boy was seriously hurt after falling off a ride at Movie World on Tuesday at 1pm.

The boy was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital after being tended to by nurses at the theme park according to the Courier Mail.

A spokesperson from Village Roadshow Theme Parks confirmed that the boy suffered a laceration to his head.

“This afternoon an ambulance was called to Movie World to attend to a guest following an incident on the carousel ride.

“The guest received a laceration to his head and was attended to by Movie World’s Nurse before being taken to hospital in a stable condition. Our thoughts are with the guest and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

