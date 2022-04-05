August Alsina’s new song alludes to his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

29-year-old rapper August Alsina released a new song alluding to his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith. No wonder Will is angry.

August Alsina, who Jada Pinkett Smith admittedly cheated on Will with, released a new song Shake The World and at least one of the lyrics seems like another mention of his dance with true celebrity.

The lyric in question is “Well of course some shit was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favourite”.

The use of the term “tangled” is a clear reference to his 2020 release Engtangled, a song in which August went into much more graphic detail about his extra-marital affair with Jada, which in all fairness was a pretty clever publicity stunt.

Earlier in 2020, Jada admitted to Will Smith (who infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, in case you had forgotten) that she had an “entanglement” with her son’s friend, August Alsina.

Jada spoke to Will about something so impossibly private on their incredible intimate web series Red Table Talk and honestly, the footage is kind of heart-breaking.

Late last year, Will confirmed he and Jada are now in an open relationship, saying that: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage”.

