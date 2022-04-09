Donald Glover is getting roasted for interviewing himself

Donald Glover decided to interview himself for Interview Magazine but the chat possibly wasn’t his smartest career move.

Get the popcorn ready, because Donald Glover interviewed himself, and the internet is going nuts.

The actor/rapper/comedian decided he wanted to chat to himself, because in most interviews, “the questions are usually the same.” But by interviewing himself, “This way I can get questions I usually don’t get asked.”

So trying to avoid the same questions he’s asked in every interview, like “Are you still making music?”, Glover proceeded to ask himself fresh and inspiring questions such as “Are you still making music?”.

Incase you’re wondering, the answer was yes.

I do find it funny that Donald Glover wanted to interview himself to avoid all the same questions he gets asked and then proceeds to ask himself all the cliche interview questions celebrities are asked right now. — Megan McLachlan (@heydudemeg) April 7, 2022

But the main question causing a stir is point when Glover asked himself, “Are you afraid of Black women?”

He responded to his own question with another question: “Why are you asking me that?”

“I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative,” he responded, before hitting back: “I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness.”

Naturally, Twitter is absolutely going off at the comment, with one person questioning the need to include the question at all, saying, “Wait, wait, he interviewed HIMSELF?!?! He asked HIMSELF this question, DIDNT GIVE A STRAIGHT ANSWER, READ IT BACK AND STILL PUBLISHED IT..am I understanding this correctly or!?!??!”

On the other hand, if you follow the motto “no publicity is bad publicity,” the move has some merit.

Donald Glover, bless his heart, reminds me of Black weebs I grew up with who would insist they couldn't get girls because of their interests in anime & perceived "softness" (as they weren't into sports) but really they didn't get girls because they hated the Black girls they knew — stitch (@stitchmediamix) April 7, 2022

For chaos reasons, now I need a Black woman to interview Donald Glover since he said he’s not afraid of us. — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) April 7, 2022

Donald Glover writing “Are you afraid of Black women?” to himselfpic.twitter.com/iMPIYi1jwe — ❦ (@missmaniacmagee) April 7, 2022

One Twitter user weighed into the underlying problem with the question, writing, “No offense or full offense…I dont really care, but the way some Black men go out of their way to mention Black women just to try to denigrate us is mind boggling.”

While that comment was the main talking point, the interview stretched on for a while longer, reaching a point where Glover compared his breakout album Because the Internet to Radiohead’s classic record OK Computer.

“It’s the rap OK Computer,” he said when he asked himself if he thinks “BTI” is a classic. “It’s prescient in tone and subject matter and it’s extremely influential. And I know no one’s gonna give me that until I’m dead. But it’s true.”

Can’t name a single thing that album influenced but okay https://t.co/w49u9Y8q76 — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) April 7, 2022

Yeah, people didn’t like that either. But to his credit, we completely agree that Because the Internet is an incredible album and probably deserves a bit more acclaim.