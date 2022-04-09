News

Donald Glover is getting roasted for interviewing himself

LS

by Lochie Schuster

Donald Glover interview

Credit: Interview Magazine

Donald Glover decided to interview himself for Interview Magazine but the chat possibly wasn’t his smartest career move.

Get the popcorn ready, because Donald Glover interviewed himself, and the internet is going nuts.

The actor/rapper/comedian decided he wanted to chat to himself, because in most interviews, “the questions are usually the same.” But by interviewing himself, “This way I can get questions I usually don’t get asked.”

Donald Glover interviews himself
Credit: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

So trying to avoid the same questions he’s asked in every interview, like “Are you still making music?”, Glover proceeded to ask himself fresh and inspiring questions such as “Are you still making music?”.

Incase you’re wondering, the answer was yes.

But the main question causing a stir is point when Glover asked himself, “Are you afraid of Black women?”

He responded to his own question with another question: “Why are you asking me that?”

“I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative,” he responded, before hitting back: “I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness.”

Naturally, Twitter is absolutely going off at the comment, with one person questioning the need to include the question at all, saying, “Wait, wait, he interviewed HIMSELF?!?! He asked HIMSELF this question, DIDNT GIVE A STRAIGHT ANSWER, READ IT BACK AND STILL PUBLISHED IT..am I understanding this correctly or!?!??!” 

On the other hand, if you follow the motto “no publicity is bad publicity,” the move has some merit.

One Twitter user weighed into the underlying problem with the question, writing, “No offense or full offense…I dont really care, but the way some Black men go out of their way to mention Black women just to try to denigrate us is mind boggling.”

While that comment was the main talking point, the interview stretched on for a while longer, reaching a point where Glover compared his breakout album Because the Internet to Radiohead’s classic record OK Computer.

“It’s the rap OK Computer,” he said when he asked himself if he thinks “BTI” is a classic. “It’s prescient in tone and subject matter and it’s extremely influential. And I know no one’s gonna give me that until I’m dead. But it’s true.”

Yeah, people didn’t like that either. But to his credit, we completely agree that Because the Internet is an incredible album and probably deserves a bit more acclaim.

