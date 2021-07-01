The internet explodes over IKEA’s iconic Pride-themed loveseats

Sorry to disappoint you, they’re not for sale – but we still love these gorgeous loveseats designed by LGBTQ+ artists for IKEA Canada.

Of course, it’s specifically IKEA Canada that has portrayed this iconic idea.

A team of queer and LGBT+ allies have worked together to design and produce 10 different designed loveseats to be on display in various IKEA stores this summer in in the Northern Hemisphere for Pride month.

Some companies typically extrapolate Pride Month as being a cheap shot in boosting sales by blindly slapping the LGBTQ+ flag on products.

IKEA however has approached this important month in a genuine way that definitely stands out, especially during the pandemic.

IKEA Canada’s director of marketing communications stated:

“This partnership is our way of helping artists in different communities express themselves on a large platform in a way that’s been tricky during COVID-19.”

“Each Love Seat was designed in collaboration with a community member and inspired by the colours and personal meaning of the corresponding flag. Each designer had the freedom to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art.”

the ikea pride collection makes me so happy and seen and loved. credits to the insanely talented lgbtq+ artists that designed and created them. and credits to the people that shared their stories to inspire these designs. absolutely wonderful, beautiful job @IKEAUSA pic.twitter.com/yWB7j2nLM6 — m a d s☆ (@gogynappity) June 29, 2021

Not only that, but the loveseats have directly engaged with the community by reflecting inspiration and stories from the lived experiences of a wide spectrum of gender and sexual identities.

This includes the two-spirit flag which represents Indigenous people who identify as having both a masculine and feminine spirit as well as others.

The loveseats haven’t been loved by everyone, though.

Some people on Twitter have criticised the bisexual represented couch designed by Charlotte Carbone and included words of Brian Lanigan’s poetry.

Some people were left confused by the cobbled-together phrase: “When you change OR to AND, nobody believes you” complete with a multitude of hands.

As a Lesbian, I don’t understand the Bi-Sexual Love Seat. What’s up with the scary amount of hands!?! #IKEALoveSeats https://t.co/FMcna3EzEv — ₳da Chiu (@adachiume) June 30, 2021

Lanigan responded that it’s a part of a poem he wrote in high school after experiencing bi-erasure from an ex who didn’t accept or understand his bisexuality.

The spoken-word-poet also noted that the hand motif is representative of audience reaction, specifically those of other bisexual people who would approach him post-performance and share their story with him.

therapist: the bisexual ikea couch isn’t real it can’t hurt you the bisexual ikea couch: pic.twitter.com/0FVbP14Qsp — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

You win some, you lose some. Maybe not the prettiest couch from the collection, but it’s the thought that counts and all the other LGBT+ designs are lovely.

Well done IKEA Canada. Check out all the other loveseats here.