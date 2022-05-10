Wave Racer breaks down ‘Dreaming’: his fresh, electronic pop banger

Bass

“There are several different types of bass sounds in this song. It’s a hybrid of bass guitar and synth bass sounds, both from a variety of sources.

“For the intro and first chorus, I used IK Multimedia MODO BASS, which is an incredibly realistic physically modelled bass guitar synthesiser, with all the bells and whistles required for a good thick bass guitar sound (amps, FX, etc.). I ran this sound through the Waves CLA-2A compressor, which is a digital recreation of a classic vintage analog optical compressor, used famously on vocals and bass sounds.

“About halfway through the song, an actual real bass guitar comes in. This was recorded directly using my audio interface (no effects or amplifiers on the way in, just a clean DI signal) and was then processed using software, with some creative tricks and parallel processing to give the bass guitar sound a lot of depth and character.

“To start, the bass guitar recording was duplicated and split into numerous copies of itself, then each copy was processed differently, with different effects, amplifier simulations, and console emulations, with each one designed to focus on a different frequency band (i.e. treble, mids, bass).

“Then, all the layers were re-combined and mixed together to create the full bass guitar sound. This technique is known as ‘parallel processing’ and is extremely powerful for creating dynamic, rich and detailed sounds as it gives a huge amount of control over the textures and sonic qualities that you want to access in any sound.

“For this song, I had a ‘main’ bass guitar sound that consisted of a clean DI signal (with some mild saturation applied), layered with a ‘dirty’ amp signal which was being processed using Positive Grid’s BIAS FX 2, using a heavy bass amp simulation along with some boost and EQ pedal simulations.

I removed all the top end from the ‘amp’ layer, and inversely removed all the low end from the ‘DI’ layer, so the two layers would combine in a complementary way. In combination with those two main layers, I also added a ‘fuzz’ layer, again using BIAS FX 2, but this time with just a singular effect running, which was a digital emulation of the famous ZVEX Fuzz Factory pedal. Again, I removed all the low end with an EQ to not interfere with the cleaner bass frequencies being provided by the main bass layers. This helped create an awesome fizzy and crunchy tone in the bass section that brought a lot of excitement into the mix.

“In addition to the bass guitar, there are also some synth bass layers playing in unison, coming from my Moog Subsequent 37 analog synthesiser. I sent the bass notes to the synth using a MIDI connection, and then recorded the synth twice, once again using the parallel techniques to thicken up the synth sound with digital processing in Ableton. Used the Waves SSL G Channel on these Moog layers, to somewhat replicate an analog signal chain and give the synth a slight vintage character.

“Later in the song, there is the ‘phaser pluck bass’, which was created using a hardware Yamaha Reface DX keyboard. To make it pump and move in time with the song’s beat, I used Xfer LFO Tool for a ‘sidechain’ effect which simply ducks the volume of the audio in time with the song’s tempo, like the classic sidechain compression effect heard in all dance music. A simple effect, but incredibly useful for creating movement in an otherwise static sound.”