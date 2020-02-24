Chris Pratt reveals that original cast will be returning for Jurassic World 3

Chris Pratt has seemingly confirmed that the original Jurassic Park cast will be returning for the fifth sequel, Jurassic World 3.

This means the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, reprising their original roles from the 1993 classic.

The rumours are true: Chris Pratt has revealed that the original 1993 cast will be returning for the fifth sequel, Jurassic World 3, due out mid-next year.

There have been rumours for some time that the original cast would return, and it seems like Pratt’s comments finally confirm the theory.

Speaking to Variety, Pratt described: “I can’t tell you anything, but I can tell you it’s going to blow your mind.”

“It’s going to be the biggest and best yet. They spared no expense and they’re bringing everybody back.”

Chris Pratt talks about the biggest “secret” he’s had to keep about the next #JurassicWorld movie: “They spare no expense and they’re bringing everybody back” pic.twitter.com/V1rMUEFfmj — Variety (@Variety) February 22, 2020

This means that Dern will return as Dr. Ellie Satler, Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, and Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, all of whom starred in the first Jurassic Park film back in 1993. Chris Pratt will return as Owen Grady.

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away,” described Pratt. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom… The island is blown up.”

Speaking to Empire, director Colin Trevorrow described the decision:

“We’d have to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again. The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way.”

Jurassic World 3 is set for release in June 2021.