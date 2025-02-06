Jurassic World: Rebirth is finally here, and it looks gorgeous 

The long awaited trailer for the newest instalment into the Jurassic Park/World series has finally descended upon us from the heavens

Just imagine a pitch black cinema, when suddenly the rising hymns of John Williams start to ascend out of the movie theatre’s speakers.

It’s hard not to be romantic about something so nostalgic, the Jurassic Park series has been around for quite some time.

And it carries with it some of the most iconic movie scenes and soundtracks of all time.

With the moderate critic downpour on the last few films, it was hard to imagine what exactly would come out of the next instalment.

While skeptical, fans were still eagerly awaiting news on the latest franchise film, with stars like Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali stepping into lead roles.

Alongside other stars like Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey, it’s an all-star cast fit for the ages.

Along with the trailers absolutely gorgeous look at what once was the original Jurassic Park, it also revealed some truly interesting plot points for the film.

The film centres around a medical research team extracting Dinosaur DNA to be used for the benefit of mankind.

As is usually the case with an island full of Dinosaurs, things eventually go awry.

Although it is cinematically similar when compared to its recently released counterparts, the films Dinosaurs are portrayed in a much different sense.

The island seems to be home to many cross-breeds of dinos that the InGen DNA company has left on the original island.

Branching off from the previous Jurassic World instalments, this new film is set to go back to the fabled Jurassic Park.

A return to Isla Nublar, an all-star cast, beautiful cinematography and dinosaurs.

I mean really, what else would you want from a film.

Go check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth above and keep up to date with any movie news here.