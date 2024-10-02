‘Music by John Williams’ doco trailer has just been released

A film chronicling the life and times of the great maestro composer John Williams is set for release later this year

From Hogwarts to Tatooine, John Williams is one of the most used composers in Hollywood.

Known for his moment-defining musical symphonies, John Williams has been one of the most sought-after composers in the industry.

His legacy as the top dog of theatrical orchestra is cemented by the flawless line of films that he has composed the soundtrack for.

Whether or not you know the name, you have most definitely heard his compositions.

With his earlier work having been featured in films like The Jaws Franchise, where he is known for his iconic creation of the eerie Jaws theme song.

He also worked on many hit childhood favourites such as; E.T., Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Close Encounter of the Third Kind.

The point is unless you have been living under a rock or have suffered a recent form of amnesia, you would’ve heard his music.

On the odd chance you have suffered amnesia, you’re in luck.

Disney Plus just announced a new documentary describing the life of the great composer, with the 92 year old conductor being the subject.

So whether you grew up immersed in the unique worlds featured in Star Wars, or imagined you were a plundering treasure hunter like Indiana Jones.

This documentary is a musical trip down memory lane for anyone who grew up with all of Spielberg’s classics.

Taking up the director’s seat for the film will be French-American documentary and film director Laurent Bouzereau.

Many of Laurent’s previous documentaries have centred around films that Williams has featured in, making it a perfect fit for the mantle.

So make sure you mark your calendars, as the film will be released on Disney Plus on the 1st of November this year.

If you haven’t already, check out the trailer here.