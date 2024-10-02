Interview: Chatting with Sluka about wallowing in despair and where to find laughter

The San Diego six-piece has a knack for diverse sounds, as they sit down to discuss what makes them tick

Frontman, Vocalist and composer Christopher Sluka’s band Sluka shared their thoughts on the current state of the music industry.

Following their unique take on the industry as a whole, the genre-defying six-piece outfit have been making waves with their synthesiser-heavy tracks.

The bands recent release ‘Cautionary Yell’ is an experimental testimony to the band’s offbeat blend of quirky talents.

Featuring synths, violins, transcendent vocals and driving bass, the album is a delightful listen for any music fan.

From a rejection of modern music, a distaste for the local music scene and a dooming prediction for the fate of mankind, have a read of our interview with Sluka below.

Check out their Spotify here as well if you wanna hear more.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

SLUKA: Wallowing in despair… but trying to find some semblance of sustenance, humour, and laughter from anything I can find anywhere at any time.

HAPPY: What’s the music scene like in your neck of the woods?

SLUKA: I have absolutely no idea. From what I’ve seen of the local “music scene” it’s mostly a rehash of the “same old same old”… cover tunes & classic genres. I am inherently compelled to aspire to new inspirational music that moves me emotionally and intellectually… At the same time,… I have no intention of getting self-absorbed in my own echo chamber of “this is what music should be.” Ultimately it’s all about the emotional warp drive to that incredible state of human existence that only our species can experience through music, and the other artistic expressions, that give meaning to life as we experience it in a meaningful way.

HAPPY: Given it’s a rather large band, are there any particular ways that help you get into a collaborative space?

SLUKA: We find the “vibe” when we get together in Alan Sanderson’s magical studio space.

HAPPY: You’ve referred to the songs on your new album as chapters in a larger book. Why does it help to conceive of a project in this way?

SLUKA: I have no idea. It just comes to me that way. And so, perhaps, that is why it is important, or at least emotional and impactful on a personal level, at least to me in my life.

HAPPY: The album covers some pretty heady themes. Why does now feel like a particularly good time to explore them in your music?

SLUKA: The album is a product of its’ time. We are a doomed species, in politically polarized times…But we are capable of wondrous things no matter what… When we pull the trigger on ourselves, it is up to us to endure or not… but in the meantime we can produce wonderful creations.

HAPPY: There’s also notes of optimism throughout the project. How do you go about finding hope amid life’s chaos?

SLUKA: Because the alternative is hopelessness, which I can not accept. And our species has produced such wonderful and inspirational artists, writers, and philosophers, in spite of all our historical numb nut aberrations.

HAPPY: The album is full of unexpected and eclectic moments. Is this something you actively seek to create, or does it happen spontaneously?

SLUKA: I have no control over the outcome. It just happened… for which I celebrate and revel that it is even possible.

HAPPY: Anything else exciting on the horizon you can tease for us?

SLUKA: Nope…. but the possibilities are endless… and since everything in my life has been unexpected… I would expect the unexpected for the human species.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

SLUKA: The ability to feel profound sadness… I am truly grateful.