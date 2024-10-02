Interview: New Jersey locals Via Ripa urge you to look within

Via Ripa stopped by for a yarn, discussing everything from their new album to a how-to guide for self-improvement

Hailing from the seaside Long Branch in New Jersey, Via Ripa are the surf rock band you’ve been looking for.

Their face-melting and genre-defying songs are showcasing their talent as musicians, with their new album ‘Homemade Frames’ a testament to that fact.

Their dancefloor-bound rock tracks are a sing-along bonanza, electrifying audiences and captivating hearts and minds.

With a sound so comforting that it reminds you of the sound of seagulls, a fresh sea breeze and cloudy skies.

They stopped by Happy for a quick chat, talking about their single T.C.Y.G.B and urging listeners to look within to find the answer to self-improvement.

So check out our interview below and have a look at their Spotify for their most recent and upcoming releases.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

VIA RIPA: All of us working today – Sean( bass) is sending emails, Mike (guitar, lead vox) is building a house, Matt (guitar, back if vox) is making coffees and Nick (drums) is probably dropping a piano on someone’s foot somewhere.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you are from?

VIA RIPA: We’re from the US and live in New Jersey- we’re based out of Long Branch, right on the Jersey Shore.

HAPPY: What do you love about it?

VIA RIPA: Long Branch is a beach town in the summer, and a cozy little city in the winter. It’s about an hour from New York City. It’s got great food, a beautiful boardwalk, and some pretty cool people. Also home to the fictional “Crazy Horse” club, managed by Adriana La Cerva in The Sopranos

HAPPY: What inspired the concept of “TCYGB” and how does it differ from your previous?

VIA RIPA: TCYGB is about overcoming the disappointment and dissatisfaction of life, and accepting the challenge of self improvement.

A lot of our previously released music was not really about anything, as in there was no particular message being conveyed.

I think that’s true for some of the other songs on our new album, but TCYGB in particular is meant to resonate with anyone who is looking within themselves to make a change.

This world can be a scary place, especially when you’re a 20-something year old, unsure about your place in the world.

We hope this song finds anyone feeling like that – we’re here for you and we’ll all make it through, we promise!

HAPPY: Can you walk us through the creative process behind “TCYGB”? Were there any specific challenges or breakthroughs?

VIA RIPA: This was the very first song we wrote for the album, and was just different from everything we’ve written right from the start.

Starting the song with drums and bass was a first for us, and the lyrics were also much more raw, biting, and had an actual meaning behind them.

The guitar work is also some of the best we’ve done so far, and it just feels more mature and more thoughtful than anything else we’ve done.

TCYGB really set the tone for how the rest of the album would be written, and how we approach song writing now in general.

HAPPY: How does “TCYGB” fit into the narrative of your upcoming project or album? Is it a standalone single or part of a larger story?

We would say TCYGB is a self contained story about accepting the challenge of doing the best you can, but when paired with the rest of the album, paints a bigger picture.

Some may view the album as a story of a failed relationship, and TCYGB is the moment where you realize all the mistakes you made, and telling yourself you won’t make them again.

HAPPY: Who are your biggest musical influences?

SEAN: Paul Simon, Green Day, Pink Floyd

MATT: Alter Bridge, Foo Fighters, John Mayer

MIKE: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, turnover, Ken Carson

NICK: Bahamas, Radical Face, Streetlight Manifesto

HAPPY: How does your DIY approach influence your artistic decisions, and what importance do you place on maintaining creative control?

VIA RIPA: This is the first time we have let someone else influence our sound, and it was great! Definitely a departure from what we are used to.

I’m not sure if you can still call yourself DIY with a producer, but everything else involving the album was done solely by Via Ripa (except for the music video too, Kris Kunachak is extremely talented) With that being said, it was really cool to finally have a producer for this album – Adam Cichocki at Timber Studios really helped us find our sound for this album, and made sure we didn’t leave anything on the table.

Comparing that experience to our previous releases, where it was only our input that mattered, having an open mind to Adam’s feedback and suggestions really set us up for success, and I think you can hear the difference in TCYGB, and the rest of the new tracks.

HAPPY: Were there any specific musical or literary references that influenced the writing of “TCYGB”?

VIA RIPA: Not really, our songs come from our weird little brains, and we can’t say anything in particular media inspired this, outside of our own life experiences.

HAPPY: What’s the story behind the title “TCYGB”? Is there a personal experience that sparked it?

VIA RIPA: “Times Change Years Go By” is the opening line to the chorus, and we thought it was pretty damn catchy. It’s a very good summary of that the song is about, and what life is like in this ever changing world.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

VIA RIPA: Pabst Blue Ribbon, loud guitars, and good times with good friends.